Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 30-year-old Warren man with 'diminished mental capacity'

WARREN, Mich. - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 30-year-old man who police say has "a diminished mental capacity."

Police are searching for Thomas Richard Swiontek, who was last seen in the area of his home on Martin Street in Warren on June 25.

Swiontek is described as:

Height: 5'7''

Weight: 145

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Race: White

Clothing: Unknown

Vehicle: None

Police said he may not be able to take care of himself. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency listed below.

What is an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA)?

Here is an explanation from Michigan State Police:

The EMA is used for cases involving missing persons that DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria. The EMA can be utilized for endangered missing persons of all ages. The EMA is a notification sent via email to media in the affected geographic region(s) with information about an endangered missing person, in hopes the media will publicize the information in an effort to enlist the public's help in locating the missing person.

An EMA can be issued when:

The circumstances of the endangered missing person DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria, but the person is missing under suspicious unexplained circumstances or the missing person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may expose the person to serious harm or injury.

Public information is available that could assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.