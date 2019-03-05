Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Shelby Township couple

Shelby Township police are searching for a missing couple.

Ernest Alband, 84 and Orlanda Alband, 76, were last seen driving a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with the license plate DHT9084, leaving a Kroger on 25 Mile Road and Dequindre Road Monday night.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Tuesday afternoon.

Police said both of them have suspected dementia and both have failed to take prescribed medications and have not contacted family.

No other information was made available.

***BOL*** MISSING COUPLE***Last seen driving 1999 white Dodge Caravan, MI plate DHT9084. Ernest Alband (w/m 84 yoa) and Orlanda Alband (w/f 76 yoa) May be confused. If located, please contact local law enforcement immediately. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/sgaHCPEQRf — Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) March 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.