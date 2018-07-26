Endangered Missing Advisory issued in Royal Oak for 9-year-old girl with autism

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 9-year-old girl with autism who vanished in Royal Oak.

Monique Patrice Woods was last seen in the 4800 block of Woodland Avenue.

Monique is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with silver writing on it and brown sandals.

She is nonverbal and autistic, with the mental capacity of a 2-year-old, according to the Michigan State Police.

Monique goes by the nickname Mo Mo and might become skittish if approached, police said.

Anyone with information about Monique's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police at 248-246-3500.

Monique Patrice Woods (WDIV)

Monique Patrice Woods (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.