Family desperate for answers in search for missing Pontiac father

PONTIAC, Mich. - Lanard Jerome Curtaindoll went missing right after Thanksgiving and his loved ones never imagined they'd spend Christmas and New Year's without him.

According to authorities, Curtaindoll was last seen in the 100 block of Edison Street in Pontiac on Nov 23 and was driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Accent. He left a nightclub and never made it home.

His oldest daughter, Janeae Curtaindoll, said Christmas was difficult. Since Curtaindoll went missing, the family has searched fields and vacant homes both in Pontiac and Detroit. Their efforts turned up nothing.

Police told the family they found Curtaindoll's vehicle from that night and there's been no activity on his cellphone or credit cards.

Curtaindoll is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, jeans, blue and white shoes, and a dark-colored coat with fur lining in the hood.

A $2,500 reward has been offered for information that can lead authorities to the 41-year-old.

Anyone with information about Curtaindoll is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

