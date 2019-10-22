Family hasn't heard from missing Detroit man since he missed appointment a week ago

DETROIT - The family of a Detroit man said they haven't heard from him in a week since he missed a scheduled appointment.

Mandingo Horton, 36, was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Canfield Street in Detroit's Forest Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Horton's son said his father was scheduled for an appointment Wednesday, but didn't show up.

Horton's cellphone has been going straight to voicemail, his son said.

Police describe Horton as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has a dark complexion, short black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms and chest, officials said.

Horton was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray jogging pants and green shoes, officials said. He might be driving a maroon 2003 Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information on Horton's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

