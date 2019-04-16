Family of missing 17-year-old girl concerned for teen's well-being

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl whose family is concerned about her well-being.

Niya Sealey was last seen by her sister about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Collingham Drive.

Police said it is believed she was headed to the area of Couzens Avenue and 9 Mile Road. Sealey's mother told police she's never run away from home before.

Niya Sealey (WDIV)

Sealey is in good mental and physical condition.

She is described as black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Sealey's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

