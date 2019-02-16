Missing elderly Detroit man last seen Friday

A 70-year-old man with dementia went missing this week after leaving his Detroit home in the 2600 block of Webb Street.

Richard Perkins was last seen by a family member at around 8 a.m. Friday at his home.

Perkins is described as a black man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black and gray hair and a black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black skullcap, blue coat, white shirt, gray sweatpants and gray and white shoes.

Police said Perkins is in good physical condition, but has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1000.