Family offers $10,000 reward in search for missing woman last seen on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A desperate family is offering a $10,000 reward in the search for a missing woman who was last seen on Detroit's west side.

Sabrina Vanner, a mother and grandmother, was last seen long Grand River Avenue nearly two weeks ago. There has been no sign of her since, and her family is fearing the worst.

Vanner's children said she hasn't been answering her phone since she left her brother-in-law's house on May 5.

"This is the message we've been getting, and we call every day," her daughter, Kennesha Williams, said. "He saw her leave with a friend and she hasn't been seen since then."

Hours turned into days, and now it's been nearly two weeks since her disappearance.

"We just want to hold her," Williams said. "We just want her to be safe and her to be OK."

Her daughter is hoping for the best. Mother's Day balloons are sitting in the living room, but Vanner wasn't around to see them.

"She's not here, and it's unusual," Williams said. "It's not like her, so something is definitely going on."

Family members and Detroit police officers are trying to figure out what happened to Vanner. Her family spent Mother's Day posting flyers along Grand River Avenue from Greenfield Road to Southfield Freeway. They don't know if she's been harmed or held against her will.

Vanner is a cancer survivor and her family is hoping she can also survive this scare.

"I've been praying for her safe return and praying for help from the community," Williams said.

The family raised a $10,000 reward in the search.

"I believe the streets do know something," Williams said. "I believe our community knows something."

