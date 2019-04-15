Family says Detroit homeless man has been missing for more than three months

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a homeless man who has been missing for more than three months, according to his family.

Rodney Derrick Lowery, 46, last spoke to his family in early January, police said.

A family member said Rodney is currently homeless but was known to loiter in the area of Woodward Avenue and Englewood Street.

Family members said they called hospitals and morgues in the area, but they haven't located Lowery.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 189 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about Lowery's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

