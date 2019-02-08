Family still searching for man who disappeared 18 months ago in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The family of Donnie Martin III is still without answers 18 months after he vanished in August 2017 while leaving his job in Madison Heights.

He was last seen in the area of 10 Mile and Dequindre roads.

Family members said they haven't seen or heard from Martin since.

The family members have organized several searches to look through abandoned buildings and several neighborhoods, but they said it's as if Martin had disappeared.

Loved ones are hoping they'll soon find out what happened to Martin.

