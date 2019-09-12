Farmington Hills police search for missing 17-year-old boy believed to be with female friend

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to be with a female friend.

Keegan Truitt Daniels was reported missing Monday. Authorities said he and his female friend might be in a white sedan.

Daniels is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has short, brown, straight hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.

His parents are concerned for him because he needs to take his medication, officials said.

Anyone with information on Daniels' whereabouts is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.