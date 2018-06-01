Farmington Hills police seek missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in April.

Jaidah Miller was last seen leaving a relative’s residence in Farmington Hills on April 28.

Her family has had periodic phone contact with her since she left, but she has not returned home. In previous incidents where Jaidah has run away, she has stayed with friends in Detroit who had no knowledge that she was reported missing.

Jaidah is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. The family believes she might be in Detroit staying with friends.

The Farmington Hills Police Department has searched for Jaidah since she left, and along with Jaidah’s family will continue to search for her.

Jaidah’s family is requesting assistance from the community in bringing her home.

Anyone with information regarding Jaidah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

