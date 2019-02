FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A missing Farmington Hills teen may be in Michigan, Indiana or Ohio, authorities said.

Mackenzie Ray Watt's family reported her as a runaway to police Thursday after the 15-year-old left and hasn't communicated with her family.

Watt is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.

