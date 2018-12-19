Father of Metro Detroit woman missing in Peru speaks out

DETROIT - A Metro Detroit woman has been reported as missing while traveling in the area of Cusco, Peru.

Carla Valpeoz, 35, was last seen on Dec. 11. She was staying at the Pariwana Hostel in Cusco, according to her family.

Valpeoz's father, Carlos Valpeoz, is expected to travel to Cusco to meet with police and learn more about the search for his daughter.

"Carly, dad’s here. Call me, my child. Let us know where you are. Or ask someone near you for help. Have them call the TV station. Have them call the police,” he said.

"I’ll arrive to Cusco tomorrow and I will sit down with police there and other people and we will see what information they have for us, what they can tell us about what’s happened.”

Valpeoz is a community leader, social worker and author of "Visionless Adventures." She works and travels all around the world.

Valpeoz missed her flight home. There has been no activity on her credit cards. She works at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn as a docent. She is blind and uses a cane when she travels.

Her friend Alicia Steele last spoke with Valpeoz on Dec. 11.

"She had a great time at Huayna Picchu and was very excited to tell me all about it. We haven’t heard from her in seven days and she could be hungry. It could be anything so please, please help us,” she said.

A missing person flyer and photos from the day Valpeoz vanished have been circulated on the internet, on national TV and in Peruvian newspapers.

The embassies and police are investigating in an effort to find Valpeoz.

