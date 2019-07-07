Ferndale police investigating death of missing woman as homicide

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police announced Sunday a body found has been identified as Lily Camara, a 28-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

According to authorities, there are strong indications that Camara was a victim of homicide.

Police said Camara's 2017 black Ford Edge is still missing. Its license plate is DQX-9931.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

