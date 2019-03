FLINT, Mich. - Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Julius Horton is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, red shoes and a dark gray coat with a black hood.

He was last seen on Glenn Avenue on a red bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.

