Girls who went missing while taking out trash in Detroit found safe, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police said two girls who went missing last week while they were taking out the trash have been found safe.

Officials previously said they were believed to be with their maternal grandmother.

Envi McClin and Montashia Brown went missing the afternoon of Nov. 5 on the Chrysler Service Drive near Mack Avenue. They went to take out the trash, but they never came back, officials said.

They were found safe Tuesday by Flint police officers and are back home in Detroit, police said.

Police believed the girls might have been with their maternal grandmother, 53-year-old Wendy Harris, who was also missing. It's unclear if the girls were found with Harris.

Montashia, 9, and Envi, 12, went missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex off Chrysler Drive.

