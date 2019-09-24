Grosse Ile mother found dead in Detroit River

GROSSE ILE, Mich. - The body of a missing 51-year-old woman has been found in the Detroit River near her Grosse Ile home, police said.

Grosse Ile police officers on Monday discovered the body of Christine Chiles.

Chiles was reported missing Saturday. She was last seen around 4 a.m. Friday leaving her home. Members of the community searched the clues with help from multiple police departments, the Coast Guard and dive teams.

Her body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation into Chiles' death is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.