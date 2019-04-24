Hamburg Township police: 71-year-old man missing since Monday

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Hamburg Township police are searching for a 71-year-old man who left his home Monday and has not returned.

Thomas Archie Moran left his Hamburg Township home in a 2002 Jeep Wrangler with Michigan license plate No. 0LKT0, police said.

He hasn't been in contact with any family members, according to authorities.

Moran's Wrangler was last seen Tuesday on a freeway camera system driving back and forth on I-94 between Jackson and Battle Creek.

A yellow 2002 Jeep Wrangler (WDIV)

Moran might be confused and in need of help, police said.

Anyone who has seen Moran is asked to call 911 or the Hamburg Township Police Department at 810-231-9391.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.