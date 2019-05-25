Harper Woods police believe missing woman might be trying to leave Michigan

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police are searching for 26-year-old Domonique Tood, who went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving her Harper Woods home.

Police said she left the home without her medication. No one has heard from her since Wednesday. She might be trying to leave Michigan, police said.

Tood is described as black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored patterned jacket, blue jeans, hoop earrings and a ring with the words, “I love you” engraved on it.

She also had a gray and orange backpack and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information about Tood should call police at 313-343-2530.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.