Highland Park man missing for more than 2 weeks considered danger to himself, others

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A Highland Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks is being considered a danger to himself and others, Detroit police said.

Lemar Thompkins, 49, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. March 15 after being discharged from a hospital in the 2700 block of West Grand Boulevard, police said.

This is not the first time Thompkins has gone missing, according to authorities.

Thompkins is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a fishing hat, a white and burgundy hooded sweatshirt, a beige AT&T coat, white Polo shoes and a bandanna tied in a bow around his head.

Thompkins is in good physical condition but suffers from schizophrenia and is off his medication, police said.

Anyone who has seen Thompkins is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Lemar Thompkins

