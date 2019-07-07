Highland Park police find kidnapped 9-month-old girl, kidnapper still sought

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police located a 9-month-old girl believed to have been kidnapped by the mother's ex-boyfriend.

According to the Highland Park Police Department, Lemonte Richawn Jackson is believed to have abducted Jhurnee Rose Leflore and assaulted her mother.

Jackson is still being sought. He drives a black 2016 Ford Escape with the license plate EAE-737.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338.

