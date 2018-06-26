Highland Park police search for 102-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police are searching for a 102-year-old man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Police said Adolph Fryson was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Courtland Street.

Fryson is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short gray hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a purple shirt with two or three buttons, black and white gym shoes, a blue jacket and possibly a hooded sweatshirt. He might have had a silver cane.

Police and family members are concerned for Fryson's welfare, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Fryson is asked to call Highland Park police at 313-852-7338.

