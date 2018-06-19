Highland Park police search for 73-year-old woman who walked away from nursing home

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police are searching for a 73-year-old woman who is missing after walking away from a nursing home.

Barbara Dewberry walked away from the Villa At The Park nursing home at 111 Ford Street.

Officials said Dewberry suffers from schizophrenia and isn't compliant with taking her medicine.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing white pants with a floral shirt and a purse.

