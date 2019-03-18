Missing In Michigan

Highland Park police search for man who went missing after being discharged from hospital

Missing man is schizophrenic

By Natasha Dado

Lemar Eugene Thompkins. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police are searching for a 49-year-old man named Lemar Eugene Thompkins who was last seen after being discharged from the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital. 

According to police, Thompkins was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a blue jean coat, a dark hoodie and jean pants. Thompkins has an earring in his left ear and a silver colored ring on his left index finger. He was discharged from the Henry Ford Emergency Room on Saturday at 1 p.m. and is schizophrenic. 

If you have any information, call police at 313-852-7338. 

