Highland Park police search for man who went missing after being discharged from hospital

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police are searching for a 49-year-old man named Lemar Eugene Thompkins who was last seen after being discharged from the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

According to police, Thompkins was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a blue jean coat, a dark hoodie and jean pants. Thompkins has an earring in his left ear and a silver colored ring on his left index finger. He was discharged from the Henry Ford Emergency Room on Saturday at 1 p.m. and is schizophrenic.

If you have any information, call police at 313-852-7338.

