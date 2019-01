HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police are looking for Ronnie Everett, a 65-year-old man who went missing Friday afternoon.

He is reported to walk with a limp and has chronic schizophrenia. Police said he speaks without making sense.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338.

