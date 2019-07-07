Highland Park police searching for kidnapping suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police located a 9-month-old girl believed to have been kidnapped by her mother's ex-boyfriend.

The family said Lemonte Richawn Jackson was released from prison for an attempted murder charge. At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, he went to visit his ex-girlfriend and got into a fight with her, police said. He allegedly assaulted her and took her baby, Jhurnee Rose Leflore, and left in the woman's 2016 black Ford Escape with the license plate EAE-737.

The family said Jackson believes he's the father of Jhurnee but has no documentation to prove it.

Highland Park police were able to find Jhurnee after calling several family members of Jackson's. Police asked family members to convince Jackson to give the baby to them so she would be safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338.

