HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old man.

Ronnie Edwards was last seen on Jan. 25, 2019, according to police.

Police described him as having brown eyes, brown and gray hair and weighing 185 pounds. Police said he's 6 feet, 1 inch tall and walks with a limp.

Edwards is talkative and schizophrenic, according to police.

