It's been a year and a half since Michigan's Danielle Stislicki disappeared

The last time anyone saw or heard from Danielle Stislicki was Dec. 2, 2016 when she was leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield.

The 28-year-old woman has been missing for more than seven months. Police have arrested a person of interest in connection with her disappearance, but they don't believe that she'll be found alive.

This week marks the one and a half year anniversary of her disappearance.

The Farmington Hills Police Department marked the date by writing #FindDani on the back of their vehicles.

