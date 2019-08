LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing man whom they said is "at risk."

Phillip is a 68-year-old man police described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue shorts in the area of 5 Mile Road and Hix Street in Livonia late Friday morning.

If you have information, contact 911 or the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

