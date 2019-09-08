Macomb County authorities search for missing 89-year-old man

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for an 89-year-old man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Charles Askia, from Washington Township, was last seen walking alone at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Stanford Boulevard.

Askia does not have a vehicle, and his family believes he doesn't have a phone with him.

Anyone with any information on Askia's location is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-469-5151.

