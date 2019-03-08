Macomb County authorities seek missing Richmond Township woman

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Lisa Babbit was seen by her mother at about 9 a.m. at a home on Pratt Road.

Deputies searched the area on foot and utilized a drone and K-9 units to assist in the search.

She is believed to have left on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Babbitt is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.

