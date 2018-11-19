Madison Heights police search for missing 55-year-old man with dementia

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Madison Heights police are searching for a missing 55-year-old man with dementia.
John Collins walked away from the area of 11 Mile and Dequindre roads around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 226 pounds and has brown eyes, gray hair and a long, gray beard.
Collins might be wearing blue jeans, slippers and tinted glasses. He might be walking with a cane.
A picture of Collins was not provided.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Dispatch at 248-585-2100.
