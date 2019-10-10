Man missing after walking away from Van Buren Township group home

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man is missing after walking away from a group home in Van Buren Township, officials said.

Richard Manning left his group home in the 44000 block of Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township around 8 a.m. Wednesday and didn't return, according to authorities.

Police said Manning was last seen in the area of Belleville and Ecorse roads around noon Wednesday by the cashier at a convenience store.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Detroit Tigers windbreaker and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Manning is asked to call Van Buren Township police at 734-699-8930.

