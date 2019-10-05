Man missing for more than 4 months after getting dropped off at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - Police are searching for Jason Strine, 45, who was last seen Sunday, May 12, around 9 p.m. after being dropped off at a Detroit gas station by his mother.

Police say the gas station was located at East Davison and Conant streets. Strine has not been seen or heard from since then.

Strine is described as a white man and was last seen wearing a black fedora hat with a white pinstripe, black leather jacket, black and gray argyle sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.

