Man missing from Van Buren Township group home found safe

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man who was missing after walking away from a group home in Van Buren Township has been found safe by Ann Arbor police, officials said.

Michigan State Police had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Richard Manning, 56.

Richard Manning left his group home in the 44000 block of Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township around 8 a.m. Wednesday and didn't return, according to authorities.

On Monday, it was announced he has been found safe.

What is an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA)?

Here is an explanation from Michigan State Police:

The EMA is used for cases involving missing persons that DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria. The EMA can be utilized for endangered missing persons of all ages. The EMA is a notification sent via email to media in the affected geographic region(s) with information about an endangered missing person, in hopes the media will publicize the information in an effort to enlist the public's help in locating the missing person.

An EMA can be issued when:

The circumstances of the endangered missing person DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria, but the person is missing under suspicious unexplained circumstances or the missing person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may expose the person to serious harm or injury.

Public information is available that could assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.

