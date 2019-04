LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are searching for a man with dementia who left his Livonia home early Tuseday morning.

Joe Willim left his home in a cherry red 2011 Ford F-150 with Michigan license plate BSG9615.

Anyone who sees Willim or his vehicle is asked to call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 and reference case No. 190019217.

