Man with 'rare form of extreme dementia' missing in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 56-year-old man from Shelby Township is missing.

Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for John Dominic Guzzardo, who was last seen in the area of 10 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Guzzardo was driving a four-door 2008 Lexus IS250 with Michigan license plate 7KC-E27. Police said he suffers from a "rare form of extreme dementia" and that he shouldn't be driving. Family members say he can become lost and confused and has trouble remembering how to do simple task, police said.

Guzzardo is described as a white man standing 6-foot-3, weighing 215 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts needs to call Shelby Township police or Michigan State Police.

