Man with serious medical conditions missing from Ypsilanti Township home

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for an Ypsilanti Township man with serious medical conditions who went missing from his home.

Eugene Albert Poole, 62, was last seen around 8:10 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 3000 block of Southlawn Avenue. He hasn't been heard from since he left, according to authorities.

Police said he left home without his cellphone or wallet.

Poole was driving a red Ford Ranger with Michigan license plate AZL168.

Poole suffers from several serious medical conditions, officials said.

He is known to frequently visit Tipton, Michigan, police said.

Anyone with information about Poole's whereabouts is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

