Michigan AMBER Alert canceled after 1-year-old child found; police still seeking babysitter

By Amber Ainsworth, Ken Haddad

Photos of Iyesha Gibbs and Miquis Jenkins. (Courtesy: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a missing 1-year-old boy was located, but police are still looking for his 19-year-old babysitter.

Miquis Lamont Jenkins was found Thursday afternoon in Benton Harbor.

Miquis was last seen in the care of 19-year-old lyesha Catherine Gibbs around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Gibbs is described as 5-foot-4 and 250 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen driving a silver SUV with a broken passenger-side window which is covered by plastic and tape.

Police said Gibbs has connections in Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor. 

If you have seen Jenkins, or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Det. Kevin Snyder at 616.456.3422 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

