Michigan Amber Alert canceled for 3 children missing from Sturgis

STURGIS - An Amber Alert issued Thursday for three missing children who were believed to have been abducted by their father has been canceled.

According to the Sturgis Police Department, there was domestic complaint in which the father allegedly assaulted the mother of the children at a home on Pioneer Street in Sturgis. After the alleged incident the mother is said to have fled the home and went to a gas station to call 911.

While the mother was attempting to call police, the father, 37 year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz, fled with the children: 2-year-old Aldo Cruz, who was wearing a blue T-shirt and a diaper; 4-year-old Matteo Nieves, who was wearing red shorts and a blue T-shirt; and 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez, who was wearing a pink T-shirt and blue pajama pants.

According to police, Cruz was armed with a handgun. Investigators said they believed Cruz crossed into Indiana. His last known location was near Fremont, Ind. The Amber Alert was extended into the state of Indiana.

The group was said to be traveling in a 2009 black Chevrolet Traverse with Michigan license plate DWH 9204.

The alert was canceled later Thursday morning after the group was found. Cruz was taken into custody. The children are safe, Michigan State Police said.

It's unclear where they were found.

Why Michigan Amber Alerts are issued only in most serious abduction cases

Amber Alerts are only for abductions of children who are under 18 years old and are in danger. A vehicle license number is no longer required.

Amber Alerts are urgent bulletins that interrupt radio and television broadcasting and send wireless emergency alerts to cellphones.

Other cases use an endangered missing advisory, which has no age restriction and can be issued for children or adults. In those cases, law enforcement notifies the media about the missing person. Unlike during an Amber Alert, there is no emergency alert system to interrupt broadcasting on radio or television, and there is no alert sent to cellphones.

There are several different types of missing cases, including runaways and parental abductions. Each case is evaluated separately.

"That's why it's a hard job, and I get a lot of pressure to put an alert out on every kid that goes missing, but could you imagine just the volume of them that are going out?" Michigan State Police spokeswoman Sarah Krebs said. "We really have to have criteria in place to decide what ones get an alert and what ones do not."

Krebs said parental abductions happen every day. She said that in those situations, there is a big difference between a parent who takes a child because they want parenting time with them and a parent who takes a child because they want to harm them. In a parental situation, an Amber Alert would be issued only if there is a threat to the child.

During an Amber Alert, personal cellphones receive alerts. Krebs said the alerts reach the general public, and often the people being sought, during a particular Amber Alert.

"Our suspects are getting that wireless alert," Krebs said. "We have seen many children returned almost immediately after that wireless alert going out. The child is recovered, and it's because it gets their attention, too. I think, sometimes, in the heat of the moment and the emotion of it, they don't realize what a big deal this was until they get that Amber Alert on their phone."

For more information on Michigan's missing child alert policies, click here.

