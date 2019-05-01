Michigan Amber Alert: Kalamazoo County teen found safe

An Amber Alert was issued by Michigan State Police for a missing teen from Kalamazoo County.

Police were searching for 13-year-old Calista Kay Rose. She was last seen Tuesday in Galesburg.

WOOD reports Rose has been found and is safe.

BREAKING: Missing girls mother moments after getting the news that her daughter has been FOUND and she is safe. #AmberAlert is OVER. https://t.co/ewDRtAe2XY pic.twitter.com/DgOSlRWsLP — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) May 1, 2019

