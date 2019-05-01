Missing In Michigan

Michigan Amber Alert: Kalamazoo County teen found safe

By Matt Morawski - Executive Producer

An Amber Alert was issued by Michigan State Police for a missing teen from Kalamazoo County. 

Police were searching for 13-year-old Calista Kay Rose. She was last seen Tuesday in Galesburg.

WOOD reports Rose has been found and is safe.

