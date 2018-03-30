Michigan Endangered Missing Advisory: Police seek missing Livonia girl

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are looking for a 10-year-old Livonia girl who may have walked to her father's home in Detroit.

In an alert Friday morning, Livonia police said Brelyn Harris-Treadway left her home sometime overnight and she may be walking to her father's home in the area of 8 Mile Road and Lahser Road.

Brelyn is described as black, standing about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. Her hair is braided with the front two braids dyed blue. Her hair length is past her shoulder. She may be wearing a white and brown "bomber style" fur coat. She also wears glasses.

Michigan State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Alert for Brelyn. State police added she may be in possession of a "Sophia the First"-style small suitcase that's purple and white in color.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department or Michigan State Police.

