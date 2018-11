HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police reported they have recovered a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Aliyah Arianna West went missing Monday after an argument with her mother.

Police said West had been active on Instagram and Snapchat through Wi-Fi while she was missing.

MSP said West has been recovered and is safe.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity occurred.

