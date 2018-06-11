Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 5-year-old girl out of Flint

FLINT, Mich. - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen with her biological mother in Flint.

Michigan State Police said 5-year-old Palace Evionna Edelen was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts with white pockets on the side. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

She was last seen with her biological mother, 47-year-old Fashana Burnett-Skinner, who is described as a black woman standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds.

Burnett-Skinner may be driving an older model Hyundai with the front grill missing and front end damage to the driver's side.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts needs to contact 911 or Michigan State Police.

What is an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA)?

Here is an explanation from Michigan State Police:

The EMA is used for cases involving missing persons that DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria. The EMA can be utilized for endangered missing persons of all ages. The EMA is a notification sent via email to media in the affected geographic region(s) with information about an endangered missing person, in hopes the media will publicize the information in an effort to enlist the public's help in locating the missing person.

An EMA can be issued when:

The circumstances of the endangered missing person DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria, but the person is missing under suspicious unexplained circumstances or the missing person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may expose the person to serious harm or injury.

Public information is available that could assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.