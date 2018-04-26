Michigan State Police issue endangered missing advisory for 68-year-old Livonia woman

LIVONIA, Mich. - Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 68-year-old Livonia woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Arlene Adell Taras was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Middlebelt Road between Lyndon and 5 Mile Road in Livonia.

Taras suffers from dementia, Alzheimer's and seizures and needs her medication, police said.

Taras disappeared after walking away from the Oakmont Assisted Living home.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has white or gray hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-466-2470.

