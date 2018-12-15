Michigan State Police issue endangered missing advisory issued for 14-year-old girl

Long was last seen in the area of I-94 and M-52 near Chelsea, Michigan on Dec. 13 at around 9 p.m.

CHELSEA, Mich. - On Saturday, Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Emily Marie Long.

Long was last seen in the area of I-94 and M-52 near Chelsea, Michigan at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Long has been described as white, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a wool hooded pullover sweatshirt.

Long has had no contact with family and no other information is known about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or police at 810-227-1051.

