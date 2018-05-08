Michigan State Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe in Florida

ADRIAN, Mich. - An Endangered Missing Advisory issued for a 12-year-old girl from Adrian has been canceled after she was found safe in Florida.

Michigan State Police said Tuesday Brianna Patricia Longardner has been found in Charlotte County, Fla. She is safe, police said. The person accused of taking her has been taken into custody and is being extradited back to Michigan to face a kidnapping (custodial interference) charge.

Brianna was first reported missing on May 3. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for her on Monday. Police said she was last seen in the 600 block of S. Madison Avenue in Adrian, but has contacts in Michigan, Indiana and Florida.

Police said the 12-year-old girl had been without prescription medications she needs. They said she may have been with her biological mother, Ryla Erin Hubbard, who has a lengthy criminal record and doesn't have legal custody of Brianna, according to Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.