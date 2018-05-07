Michigan State Police: Missing 12-year-old girl may be in danger

ADRIAN, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who they say could be in danger.

State police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Brianna Patricia Longardner. She was last seen in the 600 block of S. Madison Avenue in Adrian, but has contacts in Michigan, Indiana and Florida.

Police said the 12-year-old girl has been without prescription medications she needs. She may be with her biological mother, Ryla Erin Hubbard, who has a lengthy criminal record and doesn’t have legal custody of Brianna, according to Michigan State Police.

Brianna is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink camouflage sweatshirt and a red shirt.

Anyone who has seen Brianna or her mother is asked to urged to call Adrian police at 517-264-4808 or 911.

