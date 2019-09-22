Michigan State Police seek missing 15-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods boy

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for Alexander John O'Hare, a 15-year-old boy from Grosse Pointe Woods.

According to authorities, O'Hare was last seen in the 600 block of Woods Lane on a black Trex-brand bicycle. He was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and sandals.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Police said O'Hare has anxiety, Asperger's syndrome, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information regarding O'Hare's whereabouts is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department at 313-343-2410.

